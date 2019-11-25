Celtics' Daniel Theis: Questionable with illness
Theis is considered questionable for Monday's game against the Kings due to an illness, Tim Bontemps of ESPN reports.
Theis has been the steady starter at center for the past several weeks, so if he's unable to go Monday, it would be a fairly significant blow to a roster that's already banged-up. Over his last five games, Theis is averaging 7.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks in 24.2 minutes per contest.
