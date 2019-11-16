Celtics' Daniel Theis: Ready to play
Theis (finger) has been cleared for Friday's game against the Warriors, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Theis was upgraded to probable earlier in the day, and he's now been given the green light to take the court. He's averaging 7.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists over his last six starts and is expected to slot right back into the starting five Friday.
