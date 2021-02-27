Theis recorded 17 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, three blocks, one assist and one steal Friday in a 118-112 win versus Indiana.

Theis' 17 points were only behind those logged by Kemba Walker (32). It served as an immense improvement from when Theis scored seven points through 76 minutes across three previous games. Unfortunately, his performance Friday will likely be an anomaly considering who he starts with. Tristan Thompson is expected to grab most of Boston's rebounds, while All-Star wings Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown occupy the points.