Theis will rest for Tuesday's scrimmage against the Rockets, Tom Westerholm of The Springfield Republican reports.
Theis will be given the day off ahead of Friday's opener against the Bucks. Coach Brad Stevens is also choosing to rest Marcus Smart, Gordon Hayward, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kemba Walker and Enes Kanter.
