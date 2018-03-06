Celtics' Daniel Theis: Returns, grabs six boards off the bench
Theis banged out four points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block over 18 minutes in Monday's 105-89 blowout win in Chicago.
The German bruiser returned to Boston's reserve squad after a two game absence due to a right hamstring issue. The rookie delivered a very Daniel-Theis-like effort, providing strong rebounding and tough interior defense. Despite Boston's addition of Greg Monroe, Theis' minutes have remained steady at 19 minutes per contest over his last ten games. That said, Theis is fantasy-relevant in only the deepest of leagues.
