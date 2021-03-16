Theis' playing time has been in flux recently as coach Brad Stevens is opting to play more small-ball lineups. According to Stevens, "I talked to Theis...we're going to be in a situation more now where one of [Theis, Tristan Thompson and Robert Williams] isn't playing as much as we're smaller. It won't be the same guys every night, because it'll be matchup dependent, and kind of who's going, " Brian Robb of Masslive.com reports.

Theis played 28 minutes during Thursday's game against the Nets, but that was bookended by a March 4 game against the Raptors where he played four minutes and Sunday's game against the Rockets where he played six minutes. Robert Williams' emergence is partly responsible for Theis' reduction in playing time. Over the past 12 games, Williams is averaging 8.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.4 blocks and 1.9 assists in 18.8 minutes. Theis was barely hanging onto 14-team fantasy relevance with the minutes he was getting, so this development could put an end to his ability to be rostered in those formats.