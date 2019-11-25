Celtics' Daniel Theis: Ruled out Monday
Theis (illness) will not play Monday against the Kings, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.
Theis is dealing with an undisclosed illness and will miss at least one game as a result. Enes Kanter will likely start in place of Theis, while Robert Williams could also benefit from increased run.
