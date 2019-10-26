Celtics' Daniel Theis: Ruled out Saturday
Theis (ankle) won't play in Saturday's game against the Knicks, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.
Theis, who injured his ankle in Friday's game against the Raptors, will be held out Saturday. With Enes Kanter (knee) also out, look for Robert Williams to start and receive extended run, though there's a chance that coach Brad Stevens opts for a non-traditional lineup without his top two options at center out.
