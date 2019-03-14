Celtics' Daniel Theis: Ruled out
Theis (illness) will not play Thursday against the Kings due to an illness, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Theis will join Terry Rozier on the inactive list Thursday, as both players sit out with an illness. Theis has played single-digit minutes in four of the last five games, but his absence could open up a few more minutes for Aron Baynes or Robert Williams.
