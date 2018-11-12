Theis (foot) was scoreless (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) over five minutes in the Celtics' 100-94 loss to the Trail Blazers on Sunday but mustered two rebounds.

Theis was making his first appearance since Oct. 27, so his playing time was unsurprisingly brief. The 26-year-old is capable of offering some scoring punch off the bench, but he'll presumably need a couple of games to work his way back up to double-digit minutes.