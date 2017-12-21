Celtics' Daniel Theis: Scoreless in Wednesday's loss
Theis tallied four rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 90-89 loss to the Heat.
Theis also committed four fouls, and he did not attempt a single shot the entire contest. Despite recently suffering a broken nose, Theis is wearing a protective mask and playing through it after a recent procedure. This is the fourth time he has earned 20-plus minutes in 2017-18, and the rookie is a role player who usually doesn't offer all that much from a fantasy perspective.
