Theis produced 11 points (4-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block over 26 minutes in Tuesday's 112-106 loss to Miami.

Theis continues as the Celtics' unheralded starting center, often providing the only low post presence for Boston. Through three Orlando bubble games, Theis has averaged 11.0 points, 6.3 boards and 1.3 blocks in 28.7 minutes per contest. Boston has no time to complain about the calls in the Heat loss, as the C's face Brooklyn Wednesday night for the second of back-to-backs for both clubs.