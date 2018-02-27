Theis tallied 12 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 24 minutes during Monday's 109-98 win over the Grizzlies.

Theis returned to a reserve role with Aaron Baynes (elbow) rejoining the starting five after a one-game absence from the lineup. However, Theis saw eight more minutes than Baynes, and Greg Monroe received his first DNP-Coach's Decision since signing with the team. Celtics' coach Brad Stevens is clearly confident in the 25-year-old rookie, and Theis' ability to space the floor and work hard in the paint is helping him carve out a quality role. With that being said, Theis is best reserved for use in deeper leagues.