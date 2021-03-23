Theis collected 13 points (5-12 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and four assists in a 132-126 loss to the Grizzlies on Monday.

Theis was able to score in double figures for the third straight game in Boston's overtime loss. The center was able to convert on both his shots from behind the arc and also picked up multiple assists for the fourth time in his last five games. Theis had been struggling from distance coming into Monday's contest, making just 3-of-16 attempts in his first six games since the All-Star break, so it was good to see some shots fall.