Celtics' Daniel Theis: Scores 14 points in 17 minutes
Theis tallied 14 points (5-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one steal, and one block in 17 minutes during Sunday's 134-129 win over the Thunder.
Theis hadn't reached double figures in scoring in any of his last eight appearances while being a healthy scratch four times during that same stretch. Theis is producing just as minimally as he was last season, and he's merely a dart throw in daily leagues.
More News
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...