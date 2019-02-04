Theis tallied 14 points (5-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one steal, and one block in 17 minutes during Sunday's 134-129 win over the Thunder.

Theis hadn't reached double figures in scoring in any of his last eight appearances while being a healthy scratch four times during that same stretch. Theis is producing just as minimally as he was last season, and he's merely a dart throw in daily leagues.