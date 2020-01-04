Theis totaled 14 points (7-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 24 minutes during Friday's 109-106 victory over Atlanta.

Theis had a crucial block on Trae Young to close out the game as the Celtics held on for a narrow three-point victory. Both eh and Enes Kanter are basically splitting minutes as the center spot right now which does cup their respective ceilings. He has been a top-120 player this season but is certainly not a must-roster player. If you need rebounds and blocks, Theis is worth considering but perhaps for streaming purposes.