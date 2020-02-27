Theis generated 16 points (6-9 FG, 0-2 3pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal over 26 minutes in Wednesday's 114-103 road win at Utah.

Theis delivered yet another underappreciated, yet effective performance as the unheralded fifth starter for Boston. Over this four game road trip, Theis averaged a double-double of 16.8 points and 10.3 rebounds while shooting a diligent 64.1 percent from the field. What doesn't show up in the box score is Theis' uncanny ability to screen defenders while Boston's wings drive to the basket. Look for Theis' minutes to decline slightly Saturday at home versus the Rockets' small ball lineups.