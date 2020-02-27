Celtics' Daniel Theis: Scores 16 in win
Theis generated 16 points (6-9 FG, 0-2 3pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal over 26 minutes in Wednesday's 114-103 road win at Utah.
Theis delivered yet another underappreciated, yet effective performance as the unheralded fifth starter for Boston. Over this four game road trip, Theis averaged a double-double of 16.8 points and 10.3 rebounds while shooting a diligent 64.1 percent from the field. What doesn't show up in the box score is Theis' uncanny ability to screen defenders while Boston's wings drive to the basket. Look for Theis' minutes to decline slightly Saturday at home versus the Rockets' small ball lineups.
More News
-
Celtics' Daniel Theis: Career night in points, rebounds•
-
Celtics' Daniel Theis: Struggles with foul trouble in win•
-
Celtics' Daniel Theis: Double-double in return•
-
Celtics' Daniel Theis: Back in action Sunday•
-
Celtics' Daniel Theis: Still iffy for Sunday•
-
Celtics' Daniel Theis: Could play Sunday•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...