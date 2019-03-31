Theis totaled 16 points (7-9 FG, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal over 20 minutes in the Celtics' loss to the Nets on Saturday.

Theis came off the bench but still absorbed the bulk of minutes at center with Aron Baynes largely ineffective. Theis has limited upside given his role with the second unit and just 13.9 minutes of court time per game. His value is tied to the health of Al Horford.