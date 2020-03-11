Theis tallied 20 points (8-12 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 114-111 win over the Pacers.

Theis was extremely efficient, scoring 20-plus for the second time in his last 10 tilts. The 27-year-old big man has been playing the best basketball of his career over the last couple months, and he has established himself as a viable option in most fantasy formats.