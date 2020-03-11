Celtics' Daniel Theis: Scores 20 versus Pacers
Theis tallied 20 points (8-12 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 114-111 win over the Pacers.
Theis was extremely efficient, scoring 20-plus for the second time in his last 10 tilts. The 27-year-old big man has been playing the best basketball of his career over the last couple months, and he has established himself as a viable option in most fantasy formats.
More News
-
Celtics' Daniel Theis: Goes for 16 points•
-
Celtics' Daniel Theis: Gathers 15 boards in loss•
-
Celtics' Daniel Theis: Scores 16 in win•
-
Celtics' Daniel Theis: Career night in points, rebounds•
-
Celtics' Daniel Theis: Struggles with foul trouble in win•
-
Celtics' Daniel Theis: Double-double in return•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...