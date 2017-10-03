Theis tallied 12 points (5-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 14 minutes during Monday's preseason opener against the Hornets.

While all eyes were on new additions Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward, it was Theis that stole the show during Monday's contest. While he played just 14 minutes, Theis was extremely efficient and active during his time on the floor, nearly picking up a double-double. Still, while his performance was encouraging, it was only one preseason game and Theis is still a long shot to see significant minutes during his rookie season on one of the more talented rosters in the league.