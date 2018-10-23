Celtics' Daniel Theis: Sees 15 minutes of run with Baynes out
Theis banged out seven points (3-5 FG, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and one assist across 15 minutes in Monday's 93-90 ugly home loss to the Magic.
Theis and Marcus Morris were needed to step in for an injured Aron Baynes (hamstring). Theis, who still appears a step slow as he recovers from last year's knee injury, played admirably despite an overall lethargic performance from his Celtic teammates. Through four games, Theis has received one DNP-CD and averaged 3.0 points, 2.7 boards and 0.3 blocks during 11 minutes per contest. Theis and his teammates will look to turn things around Thursday in Oklahoma City.
More News
-
Celtics' Daniel Theis: Sees four minutes in first game after knee injury•
-
Celtics' Daniel Theis: Plays 13 minutes in return to action•
-
Celtics' Daniel Theis: Fully recovered from knee injury•
-
Celtics' Daniel Theis: Expected back for camp•
-
Celtics' Daniel Theis: Still without timetable•
-
Celtics' Daniel Theis: Has contract guaranteed•
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...