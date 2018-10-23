Theis banged out seven points (3-5 FG, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and one assist across 15 minutes in Monday's 93-90 ugly home loss to the Magic.

Theis and Marcus Morris were needed to step in for an injured Aron Baynes (hamstring). Theis, who still appears a step slow as he recovers from last year's knee injury, played admirably despite an overall lethargic performance from his Celtic teammates. Through four games, Theis has received one DNP-CD and averaged 3.0 points, 2.7 boards and 0.3 blocks during 11 minutes per contest. Theis and his teammates will look to turn things around Thursday in Oklahoma City.

