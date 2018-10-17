Theis generated one rebound and one personal foul over four minutes in Tuesday's opening night 105-87 win over the Sixers.

Sure, the big German's stats were insignificant. What was important was that Theis looked healthy after missing the playoffs and the last 15 games of the 2017-18 regular season due to a torn meniscus in his left knee. A summer of surgery and rehab seemed to have worked, as Theis looked his usual spry and aggressive self. That said, Theis' floor time will probably decrease from the 15 minutes per game he enjoyed last year due to the return of Al Horford. Aron Baynes and first round draft pick Robert Williams. For now, the short-term goal is for Theis to build confidence in his rebuilt knee. Theis and the Celtics can worry about playing time further down the road.