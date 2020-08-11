Theis (foot) will be available Tuesday against Memphis.
The big man was probable coming in, but coach Brad Stevens confirmed that he will have his full rotation available. Through six Orlando games, Theis is averaging 10.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 blocks in 27.7 minutes.
More News
-
Celtics' Daniel Theis: Probable with sore foot•
-
Celtics' Daniel Theis: Double-doubles in blowout•
-
Celtics' Daniel Theis: Scores 11 in loss•
-
Celtics' Daniel Theis: Resting in final scrimmage•
-
Celtics' Daniel Theis: Struggles versus Adams in scrimmage•
-
Celtics' Daniel Theis: Scores 20 versus Pacers•