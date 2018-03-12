Celtics' Daniel Theis: Set to undergo season-ending surgery
Theis (knee) will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee, Shams Charanita of Yahoo reports.
Theis had emerged as a valuable role player for the Celtics, but he'll be sidelined for the remainder of the campaign, which should mean slightly increased minutes for Aron Baynes and Greg Monroe down the stretch. Theis played 19 minutes Sunday against the Pacers before suffering the injury, and he'll close the year with averages of 5.3 points and 4.3 rebounds in 14.8 minutes per game.
