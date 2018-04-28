Celtics' Daniel Theis: Sheds crutches
Theis (knee) is walking without the assistance of crutches, per his Twitter account.
Theis underwent surgery to repair his left knee lateral meniscus in mid-March, and is seemingly progressing well in his recovery. He is expected to make a full recovery ahead of training camp.
