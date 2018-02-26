Theis is expected to return to a bench role for Monday's game against the Grizzlies, Chris Forsberg of ESPN reports.

Theis picked up the spot start on Saturday with Aron Baynes (elbow) out with injury, but posted a modest six points (2-3 FG, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one block across 18 minutes. Baynes has since been cleared for a return to action and will immediately reclaim his role in the top unit, meaning Theis will have to settle for a bench role. Look for Theis to see minutes in the teens once again, which limits his overall fantasy upside.