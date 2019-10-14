Theis finished with 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists, and one block in 11 minutes during Sunday's 118-72 preseason victory over the Cavaliers.

Theis was in the starting lineup again Sunday, putting up another respectable line. He would appear to be the favorite for that title with just over a week remaining until the start of the season proper. He is certainly the most diverse of the three options, bringing ability on both ends of the floor. He is unlikely to feature as a standard league talent but those in deeper formats could certainly grab him with a late pick.