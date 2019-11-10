Celtics' Daniel Theis: Solid in win
Theis furnished eight points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 23 minutes in Saturday's 135-115 win in San Antonio.
Both Theis and Robert Williams have been playing well while Enes Kanter (knee) has been out. Theis' production tends to occur in brief spurts, with the big having averaged roughly 14 minutes per contest in his first two years with Boston. The young Williams was particularly dynamic during the Spurs win, offering an interesting dilemma for Boston when Kanter returns. Kanter could be back as soon as Monday, when Boston faces Dallas. The minutes at center may be too scarce for any particular Boston big to breakout.
