Theis posted 12 points (5-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal in 29 minutes during Saturday's 123-119 loss to the Suns.

Theis gave it a go despite dealing with a sore right knee, and he turned in a terrific stat line while playing 10 more minutes than Enes Kanter. Theis has also recorded at least three rejections six times through 37 appearances, and he's much more versatile than Kanter defensively. Nevertheless, Theis is most useful in deeper category leagues due to his modest minute average.