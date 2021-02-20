Theis is starting Friday's game against the Hawks.
Theis was removed from the injury report after missing two games due to a right finger sprain, and he'll rejoin the starting lineup during his first game back on the court. He'll start alongside Tristan Thompson in the frontcourt, while Semi Ojeleye will come off the bench against Atlanta.
