Theis will draw the start at power forward for Thursday's matchup with the Bucks.

The Celtics have been starting Al Hoford and Aron Baynes at power forward and center, respectively, over the last two games. However, Brad Stevens reportedly likes the matchup better with Theis in the starting lineup Thursday, rather than Baynes. That means Horford will shift over to center, with Theis getting the call at power forward. After playing just 16 minutes combined over his first two appearances on the season, Theis logged 21 minutes on Tuesday, and could be in store for another sizable workload while working with the top unit.