Celtics' Daniel Theis: Starting for Enes Kanter
Theis will start at center Friday night against the Raptors, Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald reports.
With Kanter (knee) unable to take the court, Theis will draw the start and is in line to see extended minutes. Robert Williams is also in line for an uptick in playing time.
