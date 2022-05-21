Theis will start Saturday's Game 3 against the Heat, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

With Robert Williams (knee) sidelined, coach Ime Udoka will opt to give Theis the nod, rather than Grant Williams, next to Al Horford in the frontcourt. Theis started the first four games of the Celtics' playoff run against the Nets, where he averaged 8.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 22.0 minutes.