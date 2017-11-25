Celtics' Daniel Theis: Starting in place of Brown
Theis will move into the starting lineup Saturday against the Pacers, Kyle Draper of NBC Sports Boston reports.
With both Jaylen Brown and Marcus Morris out of action Saturday, Theis will move into the lineup alongside Jayson Tatum and Al Horford up front. Theis was a DNP-CD in Friday's win over Orlando and is averaging just 11.1 minutes per game in November.
