Celtics' Daniel Theis: Starting Saturday
Theis will draw the start for Saturday's game against the Knicks as the result of Aron Baynes (elbow) being out, Jay King of MassLive.com reports.
Theis is coming off a career night against the Pistons on Friday, where he posted 19 points, seven boards, two steals and two blocks in just 21 minutes of action. Brad Stevens has opted to reward that with a relatively spot start on the second half of a back-to-back set.
