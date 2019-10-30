Celtics' Daniel Theis: Starting Wedesday
Theis will get the start for Wednesday's tilt with the Bucks, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Theis will start in place of Robert Williams for Wednesday's game. In two appearances this season, the third-year big man's averaging 2.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 12.5 minutes.
