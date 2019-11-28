Celtics' Daniel Theis: Starts and plays well
Theis scored 14 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while tacking on eight rebounds, two blocks and an assist in 25 minutes on Wednesday night during the Celtics' 121-110 win against the Nets.
He had missed Monday's game and had even been ruled out for Wednesday prior to having a productive shootaround Wednesday morning. The improvement throughout the day Wednesday led to Theis returning to his starting role. The scoring matched his season-best total. Enes Kanter will likely continue to have a decently sized role coming off the bench but coach Brad Stevens has made it known that Theis is the preferred option at center thus far.
