Celtics' Daniel Theis: Status uncertain for Saturday
Theis (hamstring) is having additional tests performed on his hamstring and his status is uncertain for Saturday's game against the Rockets, Scott Souza of GateHouse Media reports.
Theis was forced to sit out Wednesday's game against the Hornets with a sore right hamstring and it appears he'll go in for additional tests to make sure there's nothing more serious at hand. The current expectation is that Theis will travel with the team and play at some point during the upcoming three-game road trip, though he can be considered questionable for Saturday's contest for the time being until more information is provided. Greg Monroe played 21 minutes Wednesday in his place and would likely continue to see an elevated role if Theis misses more time.
