Celtics' Daniel Theis: Still iffy for Sunday
Coach Brad Stevens said that Theis (ankle) will go through a pregame workout before the Celtics determine whether the center is fit to play in Sunday's game against the Thunder, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.
After being ruled out with a sprained right ankle in advance of both of the past two contests, Theis was upgraded to questionable on the Celtics' injury report for Sunday's contest. Assuming the ankle doesn't hinder him too much in his workout, Theis should slide back into a starting role at center, though he could cede more minutes than usual to backup Enes Kanter. Expect official word on Theis' status to arrive shortly before the 3:30 p.m. ET tipoff.
More News
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.