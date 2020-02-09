Coach Brad Stevens said that Theis (ankle) will go through a pregame workout before the Celtics determine whether the center is fit to play in Sunday's game against the Thunder, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

After being ruled out with a sprained right ankle in advance of both of the past two contests, Theis was upgraded to questionable on the Celtics' injury report for Sunday's contest. Assuming the ankle doesn't hinder him too much in his workout, Theis should slide back into a starting role at center, though he could cede more minutes than usual to backup Enes Kanter. Expect official word on Theis' status to arrive shortly before the 3:30 p.m. ET tipoff.