Theis (finger) won't play Wednesday against the Hawks, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
A sprained finger on his right hand will keep Theis out for a second straight game. In his absence, Tristan Thompson should start again, with both he and Robert Williams in line for extra minutes as well.
