Theis (knee) remains without a firm return timetable but hopes to progress to one-on-one work later this month, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Theis went down with a season-ending knee injury back in March, and while he faces a lengthy recovery he appears to be progressing well. It seems rather likely that Theis will still be limited, in some capacity, when training camp opens, though he told reporters Wednesday that he expects to be at "100 percent" when camp begins next month. Regardless, barring a setback, Theis shouldn't miss much, if any, time to begin the regular season.