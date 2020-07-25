Theis muscled out eight points (4-5 FG), three boards and three assists over 15 first-half minutes in Friday's scrimmage loss to the Thunder.

Coach Brad Stevens benched all five starters, including Theis, after the first half. The German big man probably appreciated the breather. While Theis' stats were respectable, he struggled against Thunder veteran Steven Adams, who posted 17 points and seven boards in limited run. The ugly loss gives coach Brad Stevens plenty of ammo for Boston's next bubble practice session.