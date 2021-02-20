Theis went for 14 points (7-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt), eight rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal over 33 minutes Friday in the Celtics' 121-109 win over the Hawks.

After missing two games due to a finger sprain, Theis contributed in nearly every aspect of the game. Though he won't blow anyone away with his numbers, he's now managed to add points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals in the same game nine times this season. The one negative is he's now failed to hit a triple in four straight games, though he's only attempted 10 in that span.