Theis suffered a broken nose in Friday's game against the Jazz, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Theis suffered the injury within his first minute on the court. Coach Brad Stevens indicated following the game that he is unsure of Theis will travel with the team for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies.

