Theis logged 12 points (5-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 19 minutes Wednesday in the Celtics' 126-107 win over the Grizzlies.

Theis had started at power forward in each of the Celtics' first four games, but Tristan Thompson's (hamstring) absence Wednesday allowed the former to shift over to center. The 28-year-old proved to be a better fit at center, as he came through with his best stat line of the season, despite his minutes being suppressed due to the blowout nature of the contest. The Celtics are viewing Thompson as day-to-day for now, but Theis could enjoy a decent spike in his short-term fantasy value if the hamstring injury costs Thompson additional time.