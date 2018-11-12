Celtics' Daniel Theis: To come off bench vs. Portland
Theis (foot) is available to play Sunday against the Trail Blazers, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reports.
Theis will be on a minutes restriction for Sunday's matchup. He hasn't taken the court since Oct. 27 so the Celtics will elect to ease him back into action.
