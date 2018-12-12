Celtics' Daniel Theis: To come off bench Wednesday
Theis will come off the bench Wednesday against the Wizards, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Aron Baynes (ankle), who is on a minutes limit, will start at center while Al Horford (kneecap) deals with an injury of his own. Still, Theis should see significant run. Over the past three games, he's averaging 12.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists across 23.7 minutes.
