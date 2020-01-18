Celtics' Daniel Theis: To play Saturday
Theis (knee) will play in Saturday's game against Phoenix, Marc D'Amico of the Celtics' official site reports.
Despite being limited by right knee soreness, Theis will give it a go Saturday. The 27-year-old's started all but one game he's been available for and is averaging 7.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.4 blocks in 21.9 minutes per contest this season.
