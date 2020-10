Theis underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee Tuesday to remove a loose body.

It seems likely Theis suffered the injury at some point during seeding games or the playoffs, though he didn't seem especially hampered by the issue. He put up numbers as expected in the postseason, averaging 8.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.2 blocks in 28.2 minutes. According to the team, Theis is expected to be a full participant in next season's training camp.