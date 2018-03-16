Theis underwent successful surgery to repair his left knee lateral meniscus on Thursday. He is expected to be fully recovered prior to the start of 2018-19 training camp.

Theis had just emerged as a valuable rotation player for Boston prior to going down, averaging 6.5 points (58.2 percent from the field), 4.7 rebounds, a combined 1.4 steals/blocks and 1.2 assists in 18.7 minutes from February onward. There's a chance he'll play a similar role next season, though the presence of Gordon Hayward (ankle) could dampen Theis' role.